Luminosity Gaming signs Australian Fortnite pro Mrfreshasian

Luminosity Gaming welcomed Australian Fortnite pro and content creator Harley “Mrfreshasian” Campbell to its roster today. Mrfreshasian is known for his nearly exclusive use of the Reflex skin and for his incredible Fortnite skills.

Although he is only 18 years old, Mrfreshasian has already seen huge success as both a streamer and a player. At the time of writing, Mrfreshasian has 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Twitch. On his YouTube channel, he attempts challenges, makes meme videos, and posts clips of him absolutely devastating enemy players. He’s also known for teaming up with well known YouTubers like Muselk and Lazarbeam to create diverse and unique Fortnite content.

Mrfreshasian is also committed to competitive excellence and is heavily involved in the Fortnite esports scene. Throughout the first couple years of Fortnite’s release, Mrfreshasian held one of the highest win rates in the Oceanic region. In January of 2019, he and his partner Jackson Bazier, an Australian singer and internet personality commonly known as JXNmusic, won the Fortnite Australian Open ProAm. Mrfreshasian also attended the Fortnite World Cup Oceanic Qualifiers as part of the Renegades organization, though in the end he did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

Considering his massive popularity and success in the Fortnite community, it is not surprising to see the young esports athlete signed by a big organization like Luminosity.