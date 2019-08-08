List of Spray and Pray challenges for Fortnite’s season X has been revealed

A new set of weekly Fortnite: Battle Royale Battle Pass challenges has just been revealed.

Players who own the premium pass can now complete the Spray and Pray set, which comprises of seven Normal and another seven Prestige challenges. This set belongs to the new Missions feature introduced in season X, in which Epic replaced weekly seven-challenge sets for these extended missions that also award cosmetic items along with Battle Stars and XP.

They seem to be always themed after an element or specific gameplay. This time, players will have to interact with spray cans, areas with graffiti, and paint the Fortnite island with their mark.

For any of these challenges, the only requirement is that players are in a Fortnite game mode that’s not Playground or Creative. That means playing Arena, limited-time modes, or even standard Solo, Duos, and Squads will let you progress and complete these challenges if you try.

Here’s the full list of Spray and Pray challenges for Fortnite’s season X.

Normal

Challenge Deal damage with SMG to opponents (500) Spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending Machine Spray different Gas Stations (3) Find lost Spraycans (5) Deal damage to opponent structures with a Minigun (3,000) Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 15m away (3) Search chests at Tilted (7)

Prestige

Challenge Eliminations with an SMG in a single match (2) Search chests inside containers with windows (5) Spray cars or trucks in different Named Locations (6) Visit graffiti-covered billboards in a single match (2) Damage opponents with a Minigun (500) Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 5m away (5) Eliminate opponents in Tilted with the Tilted Teknique outfit (5)

You must complete the full set of Normal challenges to unlock Prestige. The set will give you rewards for each challenge you complete, and these rewards are tied to the number of challenges you complete instead of a specific challenge for each reward.