LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Festival ‘eventually’ getting custom maps, report says

LEGO Fortnite has taken the world by storm, but that isn’t all Epic Games has been cooking; Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival have also seen their fair share of hype this month too, and things are primed to get bigger again.

These three Fortnite modes will eventually support community creation, according to a new report by Axios. This means that, eventually, we could see custom-made Fortnite Festival tracks, player-designed courses in Rocket Racing, and all kinds of creations inside LEGO Fortnite. The reason for this is the game’s code.

LEGO Fortnite could soon have custom worlds. Image via LEGO

Axios says the three new Fortnite games run on the same code which will eventually support user-made creations. This shouldn’t be any shock given Fortnite has had the capabilities to support this style of content for a long while. Nonetheless, it’s still pretty epic and could be a good reason for players to remain consistent with these games after the hype dies down.

Fortunately, these games won’t rely on community support to stay relevant, Epic is committed to maintaining their popularity with updates in 2024. Axios report also suggests these three are far from the end of collaborations for Fortnite with other developers. “The goal is absolutely to organically have the best teams in the world in different genres develop games inside Fortnite,” Epic’s head of Fortnite’s ecosystem, Saxs Persson, said.

The Fortnite train doesn’t stop rolling and everything is pointing to 2024 being another exciting year for the battle royale. At the very least, fans can expect more of their favorite Fortnite battle royale skins to have their LEGO counterparts arrive. These will include the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins that recently leaked online.

If you haven’t yet given LEGO Fortnite a try, the fresh adventuring game inside Fortnite is now available to play on all of the devices the battle royale is already.