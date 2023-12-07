LEGO Fortnite matchmaking error: Why can’t you start matches?

The “Matchmaking Error” in LEGO Fortnite is a common issue for players unable to access the new game mode. This error indicates that a high volume of players are attempting to play simultaneously, leading to an overload of Epic Games’ servers. As a result, this server strain prevents some players from joining matches.

You probably can’t do anything on your computer, game, or connection to fix it. You have to wait for the LEGO Fortnite servers stabilize again and have room for you to play. The Epic Status page should show further information once the issue is recognized as widespread and fixed.

Matchmaking error #1 happening. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“Looks like all the Battle Buses headed out are full” error message

If you encounter the message “Looks like all the Battle Buses headed out are full” while trying to play LEGO Fortnite, it indicates that the servers are currently overloaded. Unfortunately, there isn’t a queue system to inform you when you can join a match. The most practical approach in this situation is to wait and hope for a quick fix from Epic Games, which will allow you to start your match soon.

Matchmaking Errors #1, #3

All LEGO Fortnite matchmaking errors indicate the same thing: the game can’t host your lobby, so you can’t play it. Matchmaking errors #1 and #3 are happening in the early hours of LEGO Fortnite due to high player interest in the game mode, which is very likely stressing servers and making them unstable, which affects players’ ability to create their worlds and join friends.

We recommend you keep trying to create your worlds anyway. I was able to create and join my own world after getting Matchmaking Error #1 about six to seven times, so I recommend you also insist on joining for a while until it works.