LeBron James' Fortnite Icon Series skin leaks ahead of its release this week | Dot Esports

King James, otherwise known as LeBron, is coming to Fortnite as part of its Icon Series this week—and an image of it has leaked early.

Prolific Fortnite data miner @ShiinaBR was the first to post the image of the LeBron outfit and its variants, and it’s sure to be a hit with fans of the legendary basketball star. It looks like the skin will have three different variants to use.

The first, main variant is an original look for LeBron, featuring the King in a black hoodie and sunglasses with an abstract crown floating above his head and some lion shoulder pads. It’s as if LeBron jumped into the Fortnite world and became his own character.

The other two variants are more familiar. One features LeBron in a taco T-shirt, which will be noticeable to those who follow him on social media. On Tuesdays, LeBron is known to post videos and photos of himself and his family celebrating “Taco Tuesdays” for dinner.

The third variant features LeBron in his Tune Squad uniform from the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, which is coming to theaters this Friday, July 16. The sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan classic film will feature the Looney Tunes taking on the new Goon Squad in a basketball game.

The LeBron Icon Series outfit is scheduled to come to the Fortnite store this Wednesday, July 14.