LeBron James' Fortnite Icon Series bundle available now | Dot Esports

As part of Fortnite’s Icon Series, LeBron James is now available for players to purchase in-game along with a bundle that includes some bonus cosmetic looks.

Included in the bundle is the Space Jam-themed skin for the basketball star, Toon Squad, along with his regular look complete with an armored-up jacket and crown. There will also be a third variant available in the bundle that features LeBron in a taco shirt, paying homage to his social media series “Taco Tuesdays,” where the athlete shares photos or videos of himself and his family eating tacos for dinner.

The King has arrived 👑



Become @KingJames himself with the LeBron Outfit and the King James Gear Bundle. Or if you're feeling a bit more toony, grab the Tune Squad LeBron which includes the Taco Tuesday style!

The bundle also has the Lion harvesting tool, Wingspan glider, new back bling, emote, sticker, and loading screen.

To score the bundle for yourself, you will have to cough up 2,500 V-Bucks, but those who already own the Toon Squad LeBron skin can purchase an upgrade to the full bundle for just 1,000 V-Bucks.

Epic Games have gone all out with this impressive collaboration. The skin marks the first time that an animated item has appeared in the item shop. If you want to score this skin for yourself, you might not want to wait too long as it will likely only be available for a limited time.