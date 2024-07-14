Leakers allege new Fortnite x Disney collabs will feature Die Hard, Predator, Alien, and more

Fortnite fans may soon see more iconic characters from Disney-owned franchises, according to recent leaks from reputable leakers, iFireMonkey and FN Assist. The alleged leaks suggest collaborations featuring Die Hard, Predator, and Alien franchises have been in the works.

These revelations have been accompanied by a leaked Fortnite “Disney – IP Development” timeline, offering intriguing insights into Epic Games’ development processes and timelines.

According to the timeline, characters like Peter Griffin from Family Guy and John McClane from Die Hard were initially planned for release during Chapter Two, season five, which ran in December 2020. These plans were postponed for undisclosed reasons, with Family Guy‘s integration finally materializing three years later in December 2023.

There were a couple of fitting seasons for Die Hard along the way. Image via iFireMonkey and FN Assist.

The leaks also highlight the evolution of character designs over time in the Family Guy collaboration. For instance, Peter Griffin’s in-game model underwent significant changes, with developers opting for a more muscular appearance than his original concept. While the exact release dates for the new Disney collaborations remain unknown, the extended development period, exceeding three years, suggests they may not be far off.

With Disney investing $1.5B in Epic Games, while starting to work on Fortnite-style universe for IPs, many players expected more partnerships between the two giants. Considering the new projects involving these old franchises, especially Predator, Epic Games may be strategically timing the release of these collaborations to coincide with and promote real-life movie or series launches. In the past, we’ve seen many collaborations materialize at the time of large-scale project releases.

