Leaked LEGO Fortnite recipes make mode look like free-to-play Minecraft

LEGO Fortnite is an upcoming major game mode in Fortnite and new leaks all point that we are about to get a free-to-play version of Minecraft.

Leaks from iFireMonkey on Dec. 4 on Twitter showed dozens of builds and parts players will be able to create in LEGO Fortnite. The leaks showed small furniture items including beds, couches, flowers, and decorations (like a golden llama) but there are also multiple bigger structures. Houses, sheds, walls, and large castle manors will be available for players to build in their worlds. Some of the leaks also gave us a sneak peek at the upcoming LEGO Fortnite x Ninjago buildings and you’ll pretty much be able to create your own dojo with those.

Time to get those blueprints. Image via Epic Games

Fans were left super excited after these leaks and many hope we’ll be able to customize the presets at least in some way like change their color. Others pointed out that they hope we’ll still be able to free build in LEGO Fortnite as being limited to only predetermined prefabs would be disappointing. But judging by the amount of different bits and pieces we can craft I’d say it’s more than likely we’ll be given complete freedom when it comes to building.

All the LEGO Fortnite features leaked so far make it look like free-to-play Minecraft. There’s exploration, resource gathering, hostile creatures, crafting, and building. The latest leaks revealed that we will even be able to play in our friends’ worlds regardless of whether the owner is online or offline making it a budget Minecraft Realms.

LEGO Fortnite is planned to go live on Dec. 7 and if it lives up to the hype, it’s going to be one of the greatest additions to the game. Who wouldn’t want a free LEGO mode that brings some of the most popular games together?