Leak suggests Dune skins coming to Fortnite - Dot Esports

The upcoming movie Dune could be making its way to Fortnite, according to leaks and a post from Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet and other notable stars like Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem are starring in the upcoming movie adaptation of Dune, the classic science-fiction novel by Frank Herbert. This epic tale is broken into two parts and focuses on Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, and his family’s involvement in a war on the planet Arrakis.

While most fans are excited to see the film in theaters on Oct. 22, they’ll likely also see a few of the characters in Fortnite. Fortnite content creator HYPEX posted a screengrab today showing nine Dune-themed items, including two character skins.

It seems like Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendeya’s Chani will be available for use in the game alongside a new Sand Walk emote, Twinblades and Maker Hooks harvesting tools, and an Ornithopter glider. Fans can also enjoy the Chani’s Satchel and Fremkit back blings, as well as “The Stickworfm” loading screen.

Epic Games has not officially revealed the collaboration, but Chalament did show the new skins in action on his Instagram story. He posted a screengrab of his in-game character in a desert background and in an open field, indicating he might already have the new items.

It’s unclear when the skins will be released, but fans can enjoy using the Dune characters while they fight for their lives in Fortnite. Dune releases in U.S. theaters on Oct. 22.