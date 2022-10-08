Laura Kinney’s X-23 is the latest Fortnite x Marvel skin

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now, partially due to the level of collaborations Epic Games can pull off. Especially regarding Marvel and other Disney properties, the developer has been tireless in securing properties and characters for its game. Now, a leaked Marvel hero, X-23, has been officially announced for the game.

X-23, better known as Laura Kinney, is a clone offspring of the one and only Wolverine. The character was created for the X-Men: Evolution TV series in 2003 but has since risen to fame as a major character in the Logan movie. Most recently, players saw X-23 on one of the covers for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, which led some to believe she would be coming to the battle royale.

The character’s set comes with four items, including:

X-23 Outfit: Weapon X clone and successor to the mantle of Wolverine

Clone Pod Back Bling: The birthplace of the perfect weapon.

X-23’s Adamantium Claws Pickaxe: Skeletal extensions coated in near-indestructible metal

X Insignia Wrap: Show your style

New "X-23" Fortnite x Marvel Skin 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sYjTy9abhC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 8, 2022

Some believe that this inclusion of a character so soon after appearing on the cover of Zero War means that some of the other major characters shown might also show up. These could include heroes like Bucky Barnes, Captain Carter, Grey Hulk, and more. While this is speculation, Epic Games has already released Spider-Gwen and X-23 from recent issues.

Epic Games seems to have no problem porting many major Marvel characters from pop culture into the game. Outside of a few exceptions, it seems Epic and Marvel are sticking to the classic comic looks for these characters over the actors playing them in movies.

Players will likely see many more classic characters as Epic’s partnership with Disney grows stronger.