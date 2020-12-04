God of War's Kratos now available in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The God of War is here.

Just days into Fortnite Chapter Two, Season Five, the game has welcomed yet another hunter available for purchase in the item shop.

God of War’s Kratos joins the hunt and is available for purchase along with his matching farming tool the Leviathan Axe, Guardian Shield glider, and Mimir’s head as a back bling.

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Grab Kratos in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pc4nxewWxP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

The Leviathan Axe is equipped with custom animations that will freeze objects as they are destroyed similar to how the Axe can freeze objects in the God of War game.

Taken from the PlayStation exclusive title God of War, this rendition of Kratos is older than that of the original God of War games.

Kratos is out, here's the PS5 exclusive variant.. consider using code HYPEX to support me 🖤 pic.twitter.com/8iqIbb9Dk0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2020

Players who play a game after acquiring the skin on PS5 will be awarded a gold-plated variant for Kratos. Unfortunately, there is currently no other way for players to earn this reward.

Fortnite dataminers who said Kratos would be coming to the came days ago have once again predicted the addition of Halo’s Master Chief after finding an image inside the recent Fortnite update files.

Epic accidentally added this image of the upcoming Halo "Master Chief" skin to the encrypted Kratos file. pic.twitter.com/ufr7y7SPe2 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 4, 2020

Currently, there is no timeline on when players should expect this skin to be added to the game.