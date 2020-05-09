Kirby makes an appearance in Fortnite's latest Party Royale trailer | Dot Esports

Fortnite fans noticed an unlikely character in the latest trailer for the new Party Royale Mode. Kirby, the iconic Nintendo character, can be seen at the beginning of the trailer, leading to a lot of speculation and questions from fans.

Kirby only appears in the trailer uploaded to the official Fortnite YouTube channel and is blurred out in the videos uploaded to the Xbox and PlayStation channels. This is likely because of some legal issue, but it is still an odd situation that has led to more questions than answers.

This is not the first time Kirby and Fortnite have been associated with each other. In March of 2019, a Fortnite logo appeared in the corner of a promotional image for the 3DS game Kirby’s Epic Yarn. Nintendo eventually removed the logo, but fans still enjoyed the small error.

It’s unclear if Kirby will make an appearance in Fortnite in the future or if it was just a fun Easter egg for the trailer. Some fans have pointed out that Kirby appears on the live stage in Party Royale where DJs upload their own footage to play during their sets. Kirby might have been featured in one of the DJs footage by accident and was not intentionally hidden by Epic Games.

Fortnite has a long history of other characters making cameo appearances in the game, so it would not be out of place for Kirby to make a small appearance in an event or something similar in the future.