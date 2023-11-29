Justice League director Zack Snyder plays ‘too much Fortnite’ and is apparently pretty good

When you think of Zack Snyder the first thing that comes to mind is probably Justice League or the Snydercut fandom, but not Fortnite. Well, maybe one day he can change this.

The director admitted he probably plays too much Fortnite in a recent interview with Wired. Going further, he claims to be pretty good, so perhaps there’s a future in competitive gaming for the 57-year-old director. Snyder says his Fortnite addiction got to the point where he’d be up at 3 am in the morning playing the game and getting strange looks from his family.

Zack Snyder plays as Mr. Meeseeks in Fortnite. Screengrab via Epic Games

“My wife is like, ‘Are you seriously playing Fortnite at three in the morning against some 12-year-olds?’” Snyder revealed. Of course, as gamers, we can relate to this one, but most of us aren’t directors working on potentially billion-dollar franchises. Who knows, maybe Snyder’s Fortnite appreciation will materialize into a film down the line?

If you’re wondering whether you’ve been in a lobby and got wiped out by Zack Snyder then fortunately he gave you a tip on how to identify him. The skin of choice for Rebel Moon creators is surprisingly Rick and Morty’s Mr. Meeseeks. The goofy blue skin is a favorite for Snyder when gunning down enemies on the battle royale island.

Previously, Snyder shared he began playing Fortnite with his son, and while his son didn’t like it and quit, he continued, winding up where we are today. It isn’t clear whether or not the star dabbles in competitive, but judging from the way he talks about it he definitely could.

While Fortnite isn’t something Snyder has spoken about bringing to the big screen, the director has expressed interest in working on projects based on Halo or Gears of War. Each day it’s becoming more clear that yes, Zack Snyder is a gamer.