John Cena is joining Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games for companies to show off the best of their characters in a new medium. Whether it be entertainment, music, or video game franchises, Epic Games has welcomed these new additions with open arms.

Today, Fortnite surprised fans with an announcement that John Cena would be landing in the game soon. According to the announcement today, Epic is adding John Cena to the Item Shop on July 28. The bundle will include:

John Cena outfit

The WWE Championship Title back bling

Five Digit Slapper pickaxe

U Can’t C Me emote

Ring Gear alt style for John Cena

Players in the community were quick to make jokes after this surprise announcement, including Epic themselves. Many are quick to comment that John Cena will have a distinct advantage in the game because other players won’t be able to see him.

Thank you for sending me the John Cena skin early @FortniteGame 🙏 pic.twitter.com/cnJdlm0niP — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 26, 2022

This is technically Cena’s second appearance in Fortnite after Peacemaker was added last year to commemorate the HBO Max show. This time around, Cena will be representing himself from his professional wrestling days in the WWE. This marks the first character from the WWE to be added to Fortnite ever, potentially opening the door up to more iconic characters.

In recent hours before the announcement, there were rumors that there was going to be a surprise in Fortnite tomorrow. As of writing, though, it’s unclear whether this surprise is the same one that’s been teased by leakers. Either way, it’s a great way to help make the No Sweat Summer event more exciting.