J Balvin will headline a concert inside of Fortnite on Halloween night | Dot Esports

J Balvin, the Colombian singer of both Reggaeton and McDonald’s value meal fame, will be putting on a concert inside of Fortnite on Halloween.

The main stage of Party Royale will be the place to be on Oct. 31 at 8pm CT. J Balvin will perform “his biggest hits and the debut of his brand new song with Sech,” according to Epic Games.

Image via Epic Games

Dubbed the Afterlife Party, the performance will be rebroadcast on Nov. 1 at 12pm CT and 5pm CT again at the Main Stage, so don’t fret if you’re planning on attending a Halloween soiree during the original performance slot.

Attending the event will unlock a special J Balvin variant of the Party Trooper outfit that’s in the Item Shop right now through Nov. 1.

Fortnite’s Creative mode is also home to a new island called La Familia, made by community members Iscariote and Davidpkami. Players can head there to enjoy mini-games based on songs from J Balvin’s latest album. The island is available from Oct. 25 to 31.

Party Royale has been home to numerous concerts since its inception this year, including performances by artists like Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis, and deadmau5.