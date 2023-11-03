Is the Double Pump back in OG Fortnite? Answered

There have been many infamous weapons throughout the history of Fortnite, but none have been as impactful as the pump shotgun and subsequent Double Pump meta.

When Epic Games announced that it was bringing back the original Fortnite map, long-time players were ecstatic, since it had been ages since they were able to roam around the iconic locales of the game’s first map. The company also announced a plethora of unvaulted weaponry with the update, including the Assault Rifle, Hunting Rifle, and Pump Shotgun.

At first, fans were excited to see all these familiar weapons re-joining the fight, but the excitement was quickly stymied when players began to wonder whether the Double Pump meta would also be making a return. This meta involved the ability to quickly swap between two pump shotguns immediately after shooting, allowing players to decimate enemies in the blink of an eye with two quick shots.

Is the Double Pump meta returning in Fortnite OG?

Tilted Towers is back. Image via Epic Games

Fortunately for any players worried about getting absolutely blasted by an enemy combatant, the Double Pump meta will not be returning in Fortnite OG.

The new update might be bringing back a ton of classic content for a limited time, but the game will still retain the same swap delay that prevents players from instantly firing their second weapon after swapping. This ensures that the opposing player has a chance to fight back without taking lethal back-to-back shots.

Although there are plenty of players delighted by this news, there are sure to be some that are disappointed—but don’t fret, because there are plenty of different guns and other tools of war that will help you grab as many victory royales as you can.