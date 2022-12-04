Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now partially due to the sheer cuteness of some of its characters making their way into players’ hearts. One of the earliest examples of this is Peely, with one of the more recent being the very popular Klombo from Fortnite Chapter Three, season one.

Because so many players fell in love with this cute-but-fierce creature, they’re eager to know if they’ll be coming back in the new season. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether Klombo is back or not in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Did Klombo come back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?

Unfortunately, everyone’s favorite giant dinosaur hasn’t made it back to the game since it disappeared after Chapter Three, season one. Many theories have been spread about the reasoning behind their disappearance, with everything from the Imagined Order to a new Rift being blamed for the loss of these cuddly creatures.

It’s unknown if Epic knew how much this seemingly one-off species would mean to players, but it’s clear it hasn’t been a major part of the story so far. That doesn’t mean players don’t miss them, though, with the Klombo arguably being one of the most memorable parts for players from Chapter Three.

It’s unknown whether or not Epic will bring back the Klombo sometime in Chapter Four, but many players are hoping that they do. If the Klombo does make a surprise return during this Chapter, this will likely guarantee players will log back in to see the creatures again.

Until Epic gives more information, that’s all you need to know about whether or not the Klombo will come back in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.