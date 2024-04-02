Among various collaborations in Fortnite, one name that keeps coming up is Hatsune Miku. The 16-year-old Japanese sensation has sung over 100,000 songs in multiple languages, which has captivated audiences worldwide.

Initially, the creation of Hatsune Miku was a piece of voice synthesis software, and the name translates to “first sound of the future,” reflecting on her unique origination in the music space. Now, fans are wondering if she’s conquering the gaming frontier in Fortnite too.

Is Hatsune Miku in Fortnite?

Hatsune Miku’s cosmetic in Fall Guys. Image via Mediatonic.

At the time of writing, Hatsune Miku is not a part of the Fortnite universe yet, though fans are eagerly waiting for the singing sensation’s entry as an anime cosmetic.

Many fans have speculated that with the addition of a permanent rhythm mode in Fortnite, and Miku’s past collaborations with various other popular video games like Fall Guys, it is just a matter of time before she sets foot in the battle royale.

When will Hatsune Miku come to Fortnite?

While Epic Games hasn’t given any confirmation on her arrival, it looks like she may be a solid collaborator as a singer performing for Fortnite players. Miku Day is celebrated every March 9, with collaborations relating to Hatsune Miku usually revealed then. Fans should look forward to that day to know more about the Japanese popstar.

There’s already a Hatsune Miku reference in the title too; the devs added Frolic Emote in December 2021, which was associated with Miku’s Leek Dance by the fans online.

The Frolic’s moves are similar to Miku’s dance steps. Image via Epic Games

Many top singers, like Eminem, Travis Scott, and Ariana Grande, have recently had live in-game events where they have mesmerized Fortnite fans with their concerts. Hatsune Miku could easily have something similar along those lines in coming days and then subsequently have her music tracks enter the game alongside cosmetics.

Fortnite has had several collabs with leading animes like Attack of Titan, Naruto, Dragon Ball Super, and Jujitsu Kaisen. Therefore, you could see her anime version of the cosmetics soon, though they may look different to other cosmetics already available.

