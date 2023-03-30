Is Fortnite splitting game modes?

Like most games, Fortnite is growing in size with new mechanics, features, and overall larger file sizes. With the addition of new assets to use in Creative, this is only likely to increase as the game is developed even further. It now seems like Epic Games might be working on a solution to this, with a new entry in the Epic Games Store potentially hinting at splitting up the files.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether Fortnite is splitting the game modes or not.

Will Fortnite split up the file sizes?

Screengrab via Epic Games

There has been no official word from Epic about whether or not there will be any new updates to Fortnite that will allow players to split up the game. But a recent tweet from data miner iFireMonkey seems to draw attention to the fact that the year-old Zero Build mode has been added as a separate game to the Epic Games Store. The tweet has since been deleted.

Ah my bad I just woke up, reason for this is because Epics splitting up each game mode into its own downloads so you can save on storage if you don't want to play BR but want to play Creative and stuff — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 30, 2023

While it’s only a rumor, this wouldn’t be an unprecedented thing for Epic to do. Right now, players can choose whether to install Save the World, the original PvE mode, or leave it out of the main game. While this was originally because StW costs money, whereas the rest of the game can be played for free, Epic could just as easily apply it to the other modes if it wanted to.

The fact that the Zero Build mode is a separate DLC on the Epic Games Store means something, but we’ll need to wait for official word from Epic to know more.