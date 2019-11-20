Incoming Fortnite Chapter 2 cosmetics and items leaked

Data miners have raked through the files of today’s v11.20 update in Fortnite and have found a bunch of unreleased back blings, pickaxes, skins, and emotes.

When the v11.20 patch went live earlier today, data miners Lucas7Yoshi, HypeX, and FNBRHQ were able to show fans what upcoming cosmetics are potentially headed to Fortnite.

Epic Games doesn’t comment on leaks or rumors, so all of the cosmetics below are subject to change since they’re unofficial.

Here’s an image showing all of v11.20’s new cosmetics posted by Lucas7Yoshi.

Lucas7yoshi – FN Leaks/News on Twitter v11.20 New Cosmetics hopefully twitter didn’t scuff this image resolution like it appears it may have in twitter media studio

Here are a few of the skins that were leaked in the v11.20 update:

Globe Shaker

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Brilliant Bomber

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Stingray

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Bundles

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Maki Master (Night)

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Autumn Queen

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Razor

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Dominion

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Kurohomura

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

Burning Beast Glider

Image via Epic Games and HypeX

FNBRHQ was able to show several individual pictures of potential pickaxes along with other items.

Weapon wrap fans will also be happy to know that there were eight different weapon skins leaked.

With v11.20 allowing data miners to locate over 50 cosmetics, the next week should be full of different items for players to purchase in the Item Shop or through other means.