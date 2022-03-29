How to win in Zero Build, the mode with no building in Fortnite

The temporary removal of building has breathed fresh air into the lungs of Fortnite, with waves of returning players re-downloading the game to test their pure survival and combat skills. The mode that involves no building has even brought back some of the game’s former content creator giants, like Ninja, TimTheTatman, and Myth.

Fans that don’t like to build can fully rejoice now; Epic confirmed today that a no-building mode is staying permanently as “Zero Build.” The Zero Build playlist is now live in the game, available in Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads mode.

Are you returning to Fortnite after a long hiatus or trying it for the first time now that you don’t have to worry about sweaty tower builders? Here are some secrets to success.

Get used to some of the newly-added weapons and items

Image via Epic Games.

Chapter Three, season two of Fortnite introduced a handful of new weapons and items to learn, as well as other sweeping changes while also unvaulting some old favorites. The Combat SMG and the Striker Burst Rifle are new weapons, offering you a viable short-range and long-range option.

Here are a couple of extremely high-value unvaulted items:

Thermal Fish : Gives the player Thermal Vision for 30 seconds, highlighting players as heat signatures.

: Gives the player Thermal Vision for 30 seconds, highlighting players as heat signatures. Drum Shotgun: This shotgun has a high automatic fire rate and a large magazine size.

Use sprint and mantling energy tactically

Players new to Zero Build are going to notice their sprinting/mantling energy bar will deplete rather quickly. So it’s important to prioritize when you use it.

Don’t be consistently sprinting unless you know you’re not near enemies. You might need that extra burst to make a quick escape via sprint-into-slide, or you may need to mantle to chase an enemy down.

Consider explosives a lesser priority

Only a few explosive items remain in the current version of the game, and with building gone, they aren’t as important now. Only the Grenade and the Firefly Jar remain, but even they’re not a high priority anymore.

In place of where you’d typically keep an explosive item, instead opt for an extra healing or shields item, or another gun.