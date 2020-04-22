How to watch Twitch Rivals: SuperGames featuring Fortnite | Dot Esports

$1 million is on the line.

Twitch has assembled pro athletes and Fortnite players for a two-week brawl of epic proportions.

Twitch Rivals: SuperGames featuring Fortnite is a $1 million online competition that crosses athletes with Twitch streamers all in the name of charity.

Athletes will partner up in teams of two and compete together in a five-game free-for-all. The top-12 duos will join 20 preselected pairs of Twitch streamers to form squads for a final showdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about Twitch Rivals’ SuperGames featuring Fortnite, including the format, the teams, and when and where to watch the event.

Format

SuperGames Finals Format: Custom matchmaking (Arena Blitz Squads) Objective: Score as many points as possible through placements and eliminations. Details: The 20 squads formed from the player draft will play a series of five games. After all games are played, the teams will earn charity contributions based on their final standing. Points from the qualifiers do not count towards the main event.



Teams

Here are the full 20 squads:

Image via Twitch

Image via Twitch

Schedule

SuperGames Finals – Wednesday, April 22 Check-in opens: 6pm CT Broadcast begins: 7pm CT



Where to watch

The best place to watch this event is on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast. It includes commentary and an overview of each athlete and streamer.

Alternatively, you can watch the event from the perspective of the individual streamers participating in the event. It’s entirely up to you.