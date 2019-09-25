How to watch Twitch Rivals Fortnite at TwitchCon 2019

Twitch Rival gives TwitchCon attendees the opportunity to compete up against some of the biggest names in Fortnite.
Top pro, like Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Kyle “bugha” Giersdorf, and Ali “Myth” Kabbani, will fight it out in teams of three on Friday, Sept. 27 for a share of the $1.3 million prize pool.
As the day dies down, 12 invited stream teams and 18 qualified teams from the morning will play across four matches, racking up Victory Royales and eliminations, for a chance to advance to the grand finals.
To go alongside the event, there will also be a one vs. one challenge between each match to showcase up-and-coming players’ skills.
Format
- Trios will compete in the live qualifiers for a share of the prize pool and an opportunity to advance to the Grand Finals.
- The qualifiers are in three waves, each with three games.
- Teams will play in only one wave (three games).
- Six teams will advance per wave to the grand finals, based on Victory Royales and highest eliminations.
- Twelve teams will be invited to the grand finals. The other 18 teams will come from the live Qualifiers.
- Between each Qualifier, creators will compete in a one-vs-one build battle.
Stream teams
|Team
|Team one
|tfue
|flyr
|parpy
|Team two
|72hrs
|cloakzy
|Timthetatman
|Team three
|NICKMERCS
|SypherPK
|NateHill
|Team four
|symfuhny
|bugha
|NickEh30
|Team five
|aydan
|DrLupo
|seanpcc
|Team six
|Chap
|Vivid
|Carose
|Team seven
|kinstaar
|hunter
|twiks
|Team eight
|gotaga
|hhawkers
|keolys
|Team nine
|Ceice
|Elevate
|CourageJD
|Team 10
|Myth
|Kayuun
|collinfrags
Prizing
Prizing (qualifiers)
|Placement (per game)
|First place
|$5,000
|Second place
|$2,500
|Third place
|$1,500
|Fourth place
|$1,000
|Fifth place
|$750
|Eliminations (per game)
|First place
|$5,000
|Second place
|$2,500
|Third place
|$1,500
|Fourth place
|$1,000
|Fifth place
|$750
|Eliminations (per wave)
|First place
|$10,000
|Second place
|$7,500
|Third place
|$5,000
|Fourth place
|$2,500
|Fifth place
|$1,500
Prizing (head-to-head)
|Win
|$5,000
|Loss
|$1,250
Prizing (grand finals)
|Placement (per game)
|First place
|$30,000
|Second place
|$20,000
|Third place
|$15,000
|Fourth place
|$10,000
|Fifth place
|$7,500
|Sixth place
|$5,000
|Seventh place
|$3,000
|Eighth place
|$2,000
|Ninth place
|$1,500
|10th place
|$1,250
|11th to 13th place
|$1,000
|Eliminations (per game)
|First place
|$30,000
|Second place
|$20,000
|Third place
|$15,000
|Fourth place
|$10,000
|Fifth place
|$7,500
|Eliminations (Overall)
|First place
|$50,000
|Second place
|$35,000
|Third place
|$30,000
|Fourth place
|$25,000
|Fifth place
|$20,000
|Sixth place
|$15,000
|Seventh place
|$13,500
|Eighth place
|$10,000
|Ninth place
|$7,500
|10th place
|$5,000
Schedule
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Sept. 27
|1:00pm
|Quaifliers (wave one)
|Sept. 27
|2:45pm
|Head-to-head
|Sept. 27
|3:20pm
|Quafliers (wave two)
|Sept. 27
|4:50pm
|Head-to-head
|Sept. 27
|5:25pm
|Qualfiers (wave three)
|Sept. 27
|8pm
|Grand finals
Where to watch
Twitch Rivals be available to watch on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast, as well as on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.