2 hours ago Fortnite

How to watch Twitch Rivals Fortnite at TwitchCon 2019

$1,300,000 is up for grabs.

1_TnpmYb-kB7azFxwUp9lC6A
Image via Twitch

Twitch Rival gives TwitchCon attendees the opportunity to compete up against some of the biggest names in Fortnite. 

Top pro, like Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Kyle “bugha” Giersdorf, and Ali “Myth” Kabbani, will fight it out in teams of three on Friday, Sept. 27 for a share of the $1.3 million prize pool. 

As the day dies down, 12 invited stream teams and 18 qualified teams from the morning will play across four matches, racking up Victory Royales and eliminations, for a chance to advance to the grand finals.

To go alongside the event, there will also be a one vs. one challenge between each match to showcase up-and-coming players’ skills.

Format

  • Trios will compete in the live qualifiers for a share of the prize pool and an opportunity to advance to the Grand Finals.
  • The qualifiers are in three waves, each with three games.
  • Teams will play in only one wave (three games).
  • Six teams will advance per wave to the grand finals, based on Victory Royales and highest eliminations.
  • Twelve teams will be invited to the grand finals. The other 18 teams will come from the live Qualifiers.
  • Between each Qualifier, creators will compete in a one-vs-one build battle.

Stream teams

Team
Team onetfueflyrparpy
Team two72hrscloakzyTimthetatman
Team threeNICKMERCSSypherPKNateHill
Team foursymfuhnybughaNickEh30
Team fiveaydanDrLuposeanpcc
Team sixChapVividCarose
Team sevenkinstaarhuntertwiks
Team eightgotagahhawkerskeolys
Team nineCeiceElevateCourageJD
Team 10MythKayuuncollinfrags

Prizing

Prizing (qualifiers)

Placement (per game)
First place$5,000
Second place$2,500
Third place$1,500
Fourth place$1,000
Fifth place$750
Eliminations (per game)
First place$5,000
Second place$2,500
Third place$1,500
Fourth place$1,000
Fifth place$750
Eliminations (per wave)
First place$10,000
Second place$7,500
Third place$5,000
Fourth place$2,500
Fifth place$1,500

Prizing (head-to-head)

Win$5,000
Loss$1,250

Prizing (grand finals)

Placement (per game)
First place$30,000
Second place$20,000
Third place$15,000
Fourth place$10,000
Fifth place$7,500
Sixth place$5,000
Seventh place$3,000
Eighth place$2,000
Ninth place$1,500
10th place$1,250
11th to 13th place$1,000
Eliminations (per game)
First place$30,000
Second place$20,000
Third place$15,000
Fourth place$10,000
Fifth place$7,500
Eliminations (Overall)
First place$50,000
Second place$35,000
Third place$30,000
Fourth place$25,000
Fifth place$20,000
Sixth place$15,000
Seventh place$13,500
Eighth place$10,000
Ninth place$7,500
10th place$5,000

Schedule

DateTime (CT)Event
Sept. 271:00pmQuaifliers (wave one)
Sept. 272:45pmHead-to-head
Sept. 273:20pmQuafliers (wave two)
Sept. 274:50pmHead-to-head
Sept. 275:25pmQualfiers (wave three)
Sept. 278pmGrand finals

Where to watch

TwitchRivals – Twitch

TwitchRivals streams live on Twitch! Check out their videos, sign up to chat, and join their community.

Twitch Rivals be available to watch on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast, as well as on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.