How to watch Twitch Rivals Fortnite at TwitchCon 2019

Twitch Rival gives TwitchCon attendees the opportunity to compete up against some of the biggest names in Fortnite.

Top pro, like Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Kyle “bugha” Giersdorf, and Ali “Myth” Kabbani, will fight it out in teams of three on Friday, Sept. 27 for a share of the $1.3 million prize pool.

As the day dies down, 12 invited stream teams and 18 qualified teams from the morning will play across four matches, racking up Victory Royales and eliminations, for a chance to advance to the grand finals.

To go alongside the event, there will also be a one vs. one challenge between each match to showcase up-and-coming players’ skills.

Format

Trios will compete in the live qualifiers for a share of the prize pool and an opportunity to advance to the Grand Finals.

The qualifiers are in three waves, each with three games.

Teams will play in only one wave (three games).

Six teams will advance per wave to the grand finals, based on Victory Royales and highest eliminations.

Twelve teams will be invited to the grand finals. The other 18 teams will come from the live Qualifiers.

Between each Qualifier, creators will compete in a one-vs-one build battle.

Stream teams

Team Team one tfue flyr parpy Team two 72hrs cloakzy Timthetatman Team three NICKMERCS SypherPK NateHill Team four symfuhny bugha NickEh30 Team five aydan DrLupo seanpcc Team six Chap Vivid Carose Team seven kinstaar hunter twiks Team eight gotaga hhawkers keolys Team nine Ceice Elevate CourageJD Team 10 Myth Kayuun collinfrags

Prizing

Prizing (qualifiers)

Placement (per game) First place $5,000 Second place $2,500 Third place $1,500 Fourth place $1,000 Fifth place $750 Eliminations (per game) First place $5,000 Second place $2,500 Third place $1,500 Fourth place $1,000 Fifth place $750 Eliminations (per wave) First place $10,000 Second place $7,500 Third place $5,000 Fourth place $2,500 Fifth place $1,500

Prizing (head-to-head)

Win $5,000 Loss $1,250

Prizing (grand finals)

Placement (per game) First place $30,000 Second place $20,000 Third place $15,000 Fourth place $10,000 Fifth place $7,500 Sixth place $5,000 Seventh place $3,000 Eighth place $2,000 Ninth place $1,500 10th place $1,250 11th to 13th place $1,000 Eliminations (per game) First place $30,000 Second place $20,000 Third place $15,000 Fourth place $10,000 Fifth place $7,500 Eliminations (Overall) First place $50,000 Second place $35,000 Third place $30,000 Fourth place $25,000 Fifth place $20,000 Sixth place $15,000 Seventh place $13,500 Eighth place $10,000 Ninth place $7,500 10th place $5,000

Schedule

Date Time (CT) Event Sept. 27 1:00pm Quaifliers (wave one) Sept. 27 2:45pm Head-to-head Sept. 27 3:20pm Quafliers (wave two) Sept. 27 4:50pm Head-to-head Sept. 27 5:25pm Qualfiers (wave three) Sept. 27 8pm Grand finals

Where to watch

Twitch Rivals be available to watch on the official Twitch Rivals broadcast, as well as on each of the streamer’s Twitch channels.