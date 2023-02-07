Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, with millions of dollars being pumped into esports competitions each year. While Epic is ramping up the FNCS this year with a $2 million prize pool, it seems creators aren’t slowing down either. Popular content creator Tfue has announced that he’ll be holding a $100,000 Fortnite tournament today.

While this announcement was given on short notice, fans seem to be excited about the upcoming contest of their favorite streamers. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament.

Where to watch Tfue’s $100,000 Fortnite tournament today

The best place to watch the tournament will likely be on Tfue’s Twitch channel, as that’s what he linked to in the announcement tweet earlier today. The tournament is expected to begin at 2pm CT and there is a large cash prize on offer.

Hosting my first fortnite tournament today at 3pm $100,000 on the line https://t.co/gF6wiuK4C7 — Tfue (@Tfue) February 7, 2023

Former popular Fortnite esports competition benjyfishy announced that he would be making a one-time comeback to the game during Tfue’s tournament. This is likely to become popular among fans of FNCS since the retired competitor hasn’t played since the middle of last year. It seems even he can be inspired by the amount of money on the line.

The competition will be made up of squads, according to Benjyfishy’s tweet, which means there will be around 25 different squads if Tfue is starting with a full lobby. It’s unclear whether this will be a winner-take-all tournament or if it will be staggered as Epic does with the FNCS.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to watch the Tfue $100,000 Fortnite tournament.