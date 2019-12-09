How to watch the new Star Wars scene in Fortnite

Something epic is happening soon for Star Wars fans and you don’t have to travel to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away to enjoy it. You only need to play some Fortnite.

On Dec. 14, Fortnite will host a special reveal of an exclusive scene from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final episode in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

Fortnite on Twitter Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀

This is set to be a special occasion in-game since even the movie’s director J.J. Abrams will make an appearance. It’s something that nobody will want to miss.

How do I watch Star Wars in Fortnite?

Like previous in-game events in Fortnite, there will most likely be a special playlist that will appear about a half hour before the show’s start time, as denoted by the image stating that “doors open” a half hour before. The show will begin on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1pm CT.

Once the special playlist is available, players can enter in and land at Risky Reels, which is found just west of Frenzy Farm. In a recent update, Risky Reels underwent some changes that removed the cars parked in the area.

Now we know why these changes were necessary. The cars were being removed for the special premiere night, to make room so everyone has a seat and a good view of the new scene.

Players should make sure that they’re in-game just before showtime. It’s usually smart to enter in about five or 10 minutes beforehand to make sure to have a good setup and viewing situation.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on Dec. 20.