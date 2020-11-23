How to watch the Fortnite Nexus War Galactus event | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s next season-ending event is due to be an amazing one. Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is coming to the island to put an exclamation point on Marvel’s Nexus War season.

The massive cosmic entity, who normally stands at nearly 29 feet tall, has been flying toward the island since the start of the Marvel-themed season—and he’s finally here. What follows is sure to be awesome.

Image via Epic Games

“It was only a matter of time,” Epic said. “Galactus is closing in on the Island and the fate of all Reality lies in the balance. Join the ultimate fight against Galactus in the one-time only Nexus War finale event on Tuesday, Dec.1 at 3pm CT.”

It will surely take a combined effort from Marvel and Fortnite heroes alike to take down this massive villain.

How to watch the Fortnite Galactus event

The event is scheduled to begin at 3pm CT on Dec. 1. It will take place in-game via a new playlist that will go live about a half hour prior to the start time.

There will be no re-runs of this event like some season-ending events in the past. Once it ends, it ends. So if you want to be in-game, make sure to be ready.

Epic released a checklist of things to do to be ready for the event. Here’s what you should do:

Download Fortnite’s latest 14.60 update.

Download Houseparty to have live video chat with friends during the event (optional).

Get into the game around 60 minutes early to make sure you’re able to watch. The event playlist goes live 30 minutes prior to start time.

If you can’t be in-game for the event itself, many content creators will be streaming it on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and anywhere that gaming content is streamed.