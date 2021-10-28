How to watch Shortnitemares in Fortnite - Dot Esports

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s no surprise that many video games are organizing events related to the holiday. And, as expected, that’s the case in Fortnite. Epic Games has prepared the Shortnitemares Film Festival for its players, which will be running from Oct. 28 at 5pm CT to Nov. 1 at 5pm CT.

Shortnitemares is a film festival during which players will be able to watch seven animated short horror films. It’s also a final aspect of Fortnitemares, the Halloween-inspired event in Fortnite that happens every year.

If you’re worried about figuring out how to tune in to Shortnitemares and watch the aforementioned movies, following the event couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is to enter the all-new Shortnitemares Theater, which was built by Quantum Build in Fortnite Creative. To do so, you need to select the “Shortnitemares” playlist in the game.

You can choose to watch the films in private rooms in your own order, which gives you full control over the experience. But you can also jump into the main screen in the “festival room,” where all seven movies will be running in a loop for the duration of Shortnitemares.

The lineup will feature two world premieres: We Will Be Monsters and The Eye. The former was made by Universal Pictures and Epic Games by using Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman Creator. It tells the story of Universal’s The Bride of Frankenstein on a mission to save her monsters from danger. The Eye is about a maintenance worker who’s called to fix a drone on an unusual planet, where she encounters a hostile force.

Grab some popcorn, hop into Fortnite, and enjoy the show.