How to watch Fortnite Party Royale with Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite Party Royale, featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and Deadmau5, is coming later this week. And a free back bling is arriving with them for players that tune into the event.

The in-game live concert sets will be performed back-to-back-to-back on the big screen at the mainstage, and it will all happen inside of Fortnite itself. Anyone with the game can join and have some fun.

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳



Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

Image via Epic Games

With everyone cooped up inside during quarantine, there’s no better way to have some fun in Fortnite than these dope DJ’s putting on insane shows.

“Shows at the Main Stage are just some of the many attractions at Party Royale,” Epic Games said. “In this new experimental and evolving space, there are many things to do and places to explore. For example: take on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and grab items at The Plaza such as the new Paint Launcher.”

How to watch Fortnite Party Royale

Image via Epic Games

To join in on the party, all that you need to do is select the Party Royale playlist in battle royale. Be there and be ready to party on May 8 at 8pm CT.

One of the best parts is, anyone who logs in on Fortnite between May 8 at 5pm CT and May 11 at 9am CT will get these new, music-reactive Neon Wings back bling for free.

If you miss the main show, don’t worry—Party Royale will be rebroadcast on May 9 from 1pm to 2pm CT.