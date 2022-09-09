Fortnite is one of the biggest games when it comes to pop culture and provides brands with a new way to show off in the digital world. IHeartRadio has taken a big leap in trying something new on Fortnite. At 6pm CT tonight, players will be able to tune into the Charlie Puth event on iHeartLand, iHeartRadio’s new musical island inside Fortnite Creative.

Here’s all the information you need to know about the iHeartLand Charlie Puth event and how to watch it in Fortnite.

How to watch Charlie Puth in Fortnite

Image via iHeartMedia

Puth will be hosted in some form on the iHeartLand stage, located at Island Code: 6144-7573-9391. The event is supposed to kick off at 6pm CT tonight, Sept. 9, and will likely see Puth performing in some capacity on the giant screen behind the stage in the center of the map. All of the other screens currently feature a one-on-one interview with Puth.

Puth confirmed he’ll be performing in Fortnite in a tweet earlier today, saying that it will be a live performance. All of the screens across the map feature Puth, clearly building up to something big tonight. While they wait, players can take on the different mini-games around the map like Color Switch.

This will be one of the first concerts in Fortnite that isn’t actually hosted by Epic Games, so it will be interesting to see how players feel about it. If it’s a success, it could point to iHeartRadio hosting more artists inside Fortnite.