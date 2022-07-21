Fortnite is constantly inventing new ways to challenge players and encourage them to enjoy all that the game has to offer.

With the introduction of The Block 2.0, players are being asked to vote for their favorite buildings and are being rewarded for doing so. The voting will take place over the next few weeks and players will have that long to earn the Rebuilding the Block rewards.

Here’s all you need to know about how to vote for construction projects for The Block 2.0.

How to vote for construction projects in The Block 2.0 by donating bars in Fortnite

First, you’ll need to find the funding station on the southern part of Tilted Towers. When you get closer, a construction board icon will show up on the mini-map. Once inside the menu, players will need to vote for one of the three options by selecting it on the interface. Each vote costs 50 gold bars and players are asked to spend 900 for each stage of the quest.

The other Block 2.0 quests ask the player to survive through five different storm surges and eliminate five other players to start, increasing with each new stage. Players who are able to complete three of these quests will receive the Sea-wheeeed contrail, completing seven gives the Lucky Lance pickaxe, and completing 12 rewards the Oro-Boris back bling.

Image via Epic Games

This round of voting will end on July 27 at 2pm CT when the next round starts. The second round of voting will last until Aug. 3 at 12am CT, with the last round of voting lasting until Aug. 9 at 8am CT. Players who want to get a closer look at all the finalists in The Block 2.0 competition can do so by viewing Epic’s previous blog post.