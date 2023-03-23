Fortnite Creative 2.0 is the enhanced version of the Creative mode, as its name suggests.

Players can customize their game experience with more freedom than ever before in the battle royale, creating unique game modes.

The Creative 2.0 mode was added with the introduction of Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) on March 22, in a public beta test phase.

It means the developer might remove it temporarily from the game to adjust it in the future, before adding it as a permanent feature.

The tool is not that easy to handle, however. Players need to get familiarized with new tools to design maps and adjust them to their liking.

In addition, while all Fortnite players can enter custom game modes, creation is only available on PC. Here is how to use Fortnite Creative 2.0.

How to use Fortnite Creative 2.0

First, you’ll have to download Fortnite Creative 2.0. If you’re on PC, to do so, you’ll have to use the Epic Games launcher or do it directly on the Epic Games official website, provided you’re logged in with your Fortnite main account.

If you’re using the Epic Games launcher, open it and look for the page named “Unreal Editor for Fortnite“. Select “Get” and confirm the prompt by clicking on “Place Transaction”. Then, you’ll be able to download the tool.

If you’re on mobile or console and just want to play on created modes, you’ll have to make sure your launcher is up to date.

As a designer, you’ll simply need to use Unreal Engine to create the mode you want.

It goes further than the original Creative mode because you can create your own animations, VFX, models, and playstyle. Solo modes were already created, giving a completely different game experience than Fortnite‘s battle royale mode.

It might not be easy to design, however. You might not get access to the engine’s basic functionalities, which means you’ll have to design elements from what’s available in Fortnite and it’ll be more challenging to create game modes that are very different from the game.

