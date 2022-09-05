How to update Fortnite on Mac

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular live-service games, drawing in millions of players each year. Part of the appeal is that the game is constantly changing, bringing new content and items every two weeks. This means the player will need to frequently update Fortnite on whatever device they’re playing on. Some players on Mac have had difficulty updating their game.

Here’s all the information you need to know about updating Fortnite on Mac.

How to update Fortnite and Epic Games on Mac

Due to the previous legal issues between Epic Games and Apple, Fortnite and the Epic Games Launcher aren’t currently available for download on Mac devices. There are no versions of Fortnite to update the Mac too since Apple revoked Epic’s ability to develop new versions for iOS platforms.

That doesn’t mean players who want to play on Mac are out of luck, as companies are coming out with new ways to access games on devices that can’t normally run them. For example, Nvidia and Xbox cloud streaming services will allow you to play Fortnite for free, as long as you’re willing to create an account for either platform.

How to play Fortnite on Mac through Xbox

If you want to play the most updated version of Fortnite on Mac, you’ll need to use a cloud gaming service like Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is still in beta testing. To do that, navigate to the Fortnite page of the Xbox Cloud Gaming website and create or sign in with a Microsoft account.

Once signed in, you can click on the icon that says “Play” with a little cloud next to it. You may get a pop-up stating that you don’t have a controller connected, but you can still play with a keyboard and mouse if you’d prefer.

That’s all you need to know about how to play the most updated version of Fortnite on Mac.