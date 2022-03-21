You won't be able to acquire it right now, but when you can it's simple.

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2 is now live and players have a ton of new cosmetics available to collect through its Battle Pass — including one villainous Marvel skin.

Like previous seasons, this pass features some of Marvel’s popular characters including Doctor Strange which is one of the major rewards players will work towards this season. Also, this season’s hidden skin is another Marvel Comics character, this time The Prowler, uncle of Miles Morales.

Whether you’re a Marvel fan looking to collect all the skins in the game or simply just someone looking to make the most out of this season’s battle pass, you’ll want to know how to get your hands on this secret skin.

How to unlock Marvel Prowler skin in Fortnite Chapter 3

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players can get their hands on the Prowler skin in Fortnite by completing a collection of in-game challenges, however, there is no way to do these right now.

The challenges are expected to go live in the game on April 21. Once live, simply head into the game whether it be solo, duo, or squads, and complete them. Upon completing all of them you’ll be rewarded with the Prowler skin.

As you can see in the new battle pass, the Prowler has nine unique cosmetics in its set which will all be gathered by completing different challenges. These include the following: