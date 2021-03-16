How to unlock the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

The upcoming Fortnite season is around the corner with its release later today, and numerous users have leaked several new features and plenty of cosmetic items that will join the game.

Chapter Two, season six of Fortnite will feature new skins with various themes, including Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and Raven from DC's Teen Titans.

These skins will be available in the season six's battle pass. Here is how to unlock the upcoming Lara Croft skin in Fortnite's Chapter two, season six.

How to unlock the Lara Croft skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6

The players will have to complete missions and earn battle pass XP to unlock the Lara Croft skin, since it will be the reward for tier 22, according to the leakers.

Players using the free version of Fortnite battle pass won't be able to get the skin, however. The Lara Croft skin will only be part of the premium version, which can be purchased for V-Bucks. Tomb Raider fans will need to open up their wallet to play as their favorite archaeologist.

Meanwhile, Fortnite's season six will introduce many new features, such as numerous new map locations, a new theme, more missions and a battle pass with 100 tiers to complete during the season.

New weapons will also debut along with unvaulted favorites, such as the Pump Shotgun. Overall, fans can expect to discover many new things over the next weeks.