How to unlock the Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite

Popular anime Dragon Ball officially arrived in Fortnite on Aug. 16 following days of speculation regarding the crossover.

Famous Dragon Ball characters such as Goku, Vegeta, and Bulma have been added to Fortnite as playable skins while Shenron, the anime’s iconic magic dragon that grants wishes after the dragon balls are reunited, is available to Fortnite players as an unlockable glider.

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the Shenron Glider in Fortnite.

How to get the Dragon Ball Shenron Glider in Fortnite

At the moment, the Shenron Glider can only be unlocked in Fortnite after completing the seven sets of the Power Unleashed quests. These said quests are a part of the collab between Fortnite and Dragon Ball and will be available for completion until Aug. 30 at 3am CT.

If you do not have the time or simply do not want to grind the Power Unleashed quests to unlock the Shenron Glider in Fortnite, all you can do at the moment is wait. Epic Games has said that the Shenron Glider is not exclusive to the Power Unleashed quests, and therefore the item may arrive in the Item Shop at a later date.

It’s unclear, however, when Epic is planning to release the Shenron Glider in Fortnite‘s Item Shop. If you want to secure the Shenron Glider before that, all you can do at the moment is complete the Power Unleashed quests.