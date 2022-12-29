Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the industry, constantly introducing new features to keep its players engaged. With Chapter Four recently starting, the mysterious Kinetic Ore was added to the game. It’s an energy-transferring material that also makes the Impact Hammer such a deadly weapon and a great traversal item.

In order to complete this weekly quest, you’ll need to know how to travel distance using Kinetic Ore as your own personal vehicle. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to travel distance using Kinetic Ore in Fortnite.

How to use Kinetic Ore to travel distance in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

First, you’ll need to find a slab of Kinetic Ore, and the best place to find these is in the Shattered Slab location on the southwest part of the island. The purple crystal-like objects are Kinetic Ore. Hit it repeatedly to charge up the Ore and then aim it, similarly to the mechanic from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Once it’s charged up enough, jump on it and ride it until it collides with another object.

You’ll only have a matter of seconds between when it’s fully charged up and when it leaves, so make sure to hop on it as soon as it gives the sound notification. In order to travel further distances, aim the beam from the Kinetic Ore higher before jumping on. If you can aim the Ore over large gaps in the land, you can ensure that you will fly further uninterrupted.

Since there are five different stages to this quest, you’ll likely have to repeat the same thing over and over again. Fortunately, the game will provide you with experience once you’ve launched Kinetic Ore in a single match three, six, and nine times.