How to travel 100 meters on a Witch Broom in Fortnite: Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

Fortnitemares, Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event, is back, bringing a host of new challenges to complete and special rewards to unlock.

This year, witch brooms can be found scattered across the Fortnite map, in nooks and crannies, and various different locations.

The best place to find a witch broom and travel 100 meters is south of Stark Industries and north-west of Lazy Lake.

You can, of course, pick up witch brooms anywhere, but finding the right location to fly 100 meters is a different story.

Image via Epic Games

Travel up the eastern road from Lazy Lake and you’ll find three trees. There, you’ll see an encampment with a barrel full of witch brooms.

Break or search the barrel and pick up the broom, and head towards the cliffside.

The witch broom acts almost exactly like Silver Surfers’ board, shooting you up into the air. Use the witch broom and fly down towards the water and the challenge should be complete.