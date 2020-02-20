How to “Throw different shield items and healing items” in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Bet you didn’t know you could throw healing items in Fortnite, huh? Well, you can, and it happens to be a challenge today in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 as well.

The challenge, which asks you to throw at least 3 different hield items or healing items, is easy to complete so long as you get lucky in finding the items you need. But exactly how can you complete it?

First, you need to have something different to throw to complete the challenge. You can’t throw the same item three times, so be sure to find a Small Potion, Large Potion, Bandages, or Med Kit and throw each of them to get the challenge completed.

To actually throw the item though, hold the healing item in your hand and press down on the aim button as if you were looking down the sights of a gun. Then to throw it, press the fire button while holding down the aim button.

The Bandage Bazooka also doesn’t count towards this challenge so make sure you are only using items you can actually throw. The change can be completed on any mode, so go nuts!