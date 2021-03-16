How to Tame a Wolf in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

The season six of Chapter two in Fortnite has launched, bringing hordes of wild animals in the game. They are tied to new gameplay mechanics reminiscent of the survival genre, such as hunting, crafting, and taming.

Taming wild animals has several uses. Firstly, it will be part of weekly challenges that the players have to complete to earn XP towards the battle pass and reach higher tiers up to the 100th.

It will also give another way to get the edge on the opponents by gaining an advantage in your games. For example, it's now possible to tame chickens to fly.

Here is how to use taming to your advantage.

Image via Epic Games

How to Tame a Wolf in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6?

Discretion is paramount to succeed in taming. Whatever which wild animal you want to tame, you have to get close to it first, without it noticing you or it will run away.

To tame a wolf in particular, you have to drop a piece of meat in front of it. Meat is dropped by wild animals when you slain them.

Then, when it approaches you, it will be time to get even closer and then catch it using the interaction key, which is E on PC.

Then, you'll be able to use the wolf to fight alongside you and become a threat more dangerous for your enemies.

It goes without saying that taming won't work if enemies start to come your way. If they see you crouching, they'll likely shoot and try to kill you, so make sure the field is clear before trying to tame a wild animal.