How to Swing in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

Fortnite Chapter Three, season one has added a ton of content to the game, including new items, skins, and missions to be completed. Along with these, this new season has introduced two new movement options to the game.

Sliding is a new ability that players can use in Fortnite to quickly descend down slopes or move into cover, but the most impressive new movement option comes with the newly introduced Spider-Man web-slingers.

Using this new item, players can swing from structure to structure using the iconic Spider-Man web-swinging and you don’t even need to be the hero himself. Unfortunately, you cannot get this item in-game now, but for future reference, here is how you can use them to traverse terrain fast.

How to Swing in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one

Image via Epic Games

To swing from structures in Fortnite, all you need to do is have the web-slingers in your possession and shoot the web towards a structure. Once it connects and the web is connected, hold the trigger and you’ll begin swinging. If you let go of the trigger, you will break the web.

One thing to note is that you cannot swing from the ground or from nothing. You’ll have to swing off of a building, environment features like trees, or player-made builds.

While it might be obvious, there is no way that you can swing without the Spider-Man web-slingers, which are not available to acquire within the game yet.