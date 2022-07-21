No one likes a party pooper or a fun sponge, but if it means 15K XP in Fortnite‘s seasonal pass, sometimes exceptions have to be made.

Chapter Three, season three features a massive amount of weekly quests to complete, and rapidly completing them can provide a massive boost to your battle pass progression.

One of those weekly quests, released with the week seven group, requires you to “Stop the Music at Rave Cave.” It’s actually much simpler to achieve than it sounds, but if you need help becoming the perfect party crasher, we’re here to help.

How to Stop the Music at Rave Cave in Fortnite

First and foremost, head towards the Rave Cave when you jump out of the Party Bus, after thanking the driver of course. Once you land, after grabbing some gear and keeping an eye out for enemies, you’ll want to follow your ears to any speaker or equipment that’s playing music.

Image via Epic Games

To better accomplish this, you can go to settings and turn on visual sound effects, which will help pinpoint the direction of the equipment. Once you find it, destroy it, using whatever means you prefer, but you can just make it easy on yourself and use your pickaxe.

The fastest method of completing this quest is to go to the area inside the cave itself where the two NPC guards are dancing. There are two poles with speakers on top blaring music, and if you take out the pole, it takes out the speakers on top with it. There is typically more than one speaker on a pole, and the poles require very few pickaxe hits to destroy.

Destroy three sources of music to complete the quest. Then grab some more loot and get out of there, or camp out and wait for someone else to try to destroy some speakers, and destroy them yourself. Your choice.