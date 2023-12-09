How to solve the ‘media streaming’ software error in Fortnite

Fortnite Festival can really be a blast, but the Media Streaming Error players get is enough to kill anyone’s vibe. Here’s a quick guide that informs you of what the error is and how to fix it.

The Media Streaming Error prevents players from snagging the next track from the Epic Games server. If too many players are in the same server, it can get overloaded and fail to return the next song. With the Fortnite Festival live event with The Weeknd headlining starting soon, this is a problem you’re almost assuredly going to run into. Huge musical events are no stranger to Fortnite, but previous musical events have run relatively smoothly. This seems like a unique problem to the Festival mode itself.

So, what can players do apart from forcing other people out of the server so the error is fixed? Unfortunately, the only surefire solution to the Media Streaming Error is to completely close your game and then relaunch it. No one likes to hear that the only way to fix an error involves closing the game entirely, but it’s a simple, not too time-consuming fix for an annoying problem. You’ll need to restart your set when you get the error anyway, you’re already back to square one.

While the problem is annoying, it seems to be wholly caused by server overload. After a few days for the hype to die down, these errors should become few and far in between. You’ll be back and jamming to your favorite tracks in no time.