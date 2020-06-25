How to score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

Another set of Fortnite challenges is now available.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three is just getting started and that means it’s time to level up your battle pass. Completing weekly challenges and racking up XP should be one of your main priorities.

Luckily, this week’s set of challenges shouldn’t take long to complete. Scoring a goal on the soccer pitch in Pleasant Park is self-explanatory.

All you have to do is load up a game of solo, duos, or squads and look for Pleasant Park. It can be found north of your map, surrounded by islands and water.

Directly in the middle of Pleasant Park, you’ll find a soccer pitch with a goal on each side. To complete your challenge, walk into or kick the soccer ball in either one of the goals. Once you’ve scored a goal, your challenge will be completed.

At this point, feel free to leave the match and move on to your next challenge.

Pleasant Park isn’t known for being a busy location, so scoring a goal shouldn’t be difficult. But considering its a weekly challenge, you may have to fight your way to the soccer pitch.

Make sure to clear out any enemies before scoring a goal. If not, a flurry of bullets could come your way.