How to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia quest

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now and now it’s been joined by one of the most recently popular anime series, My Hero Academia. Four characters from the anime have joined the fight for the island alongside some new challenges that will keep players engaged and test their mettle as heroes among some of the best.

You’ll need to find multiple dummies that are scattered across the island and rescue them from an impending watery grave. Here’s all the information you need to know about how and where to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite‘s My Hero Academia quests.

Where to rescue training dummies from the water in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

There are six places you’ll need to go to rescue the dummies from the water during the My Hero Academia quests in Fortnite. These are shown in the image above, but you can find each of these floating fools at the following locations.

In the gulf southwest of The Citadel

To the right of the middle of The Citadel

In the middle of the new Loot Lake under Anvil Square

On the large patch of ice to the northeast of Anvil Square

Next to the island southeast of Faulty Splits

In the pond West of Frenzy Fields

All you’ll need to do is swim, or walk, over to the dummy in the water and press the required prompt for a few seconds. At that point, you’ll have rescued the dummy and you can move on to the next one. If you move fast, you can get all of them in a few matches, at most.