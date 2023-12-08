How to remove villagers from your Village in LEGO Fortnite

There might be such a thing as too many friends.

One of the most important features players can use in LEGO Fortnite is recruiting visiting non-playable characters as inhabitants for their village. In the rare case you wish to kick out some folks from your town, however, there is only one way to send them packing.

These villagers are crucial to your success when jumping into LEGO Fortnite‘s open world. Not only do they help defend your village from incoming enemies like skeletons and spiders, but they can also be tasked to complete different jobs, like collecting resources around the area or refining resources into better forms.

They can also join you on your travels, helping you harvest resources, fight monsters, and keep you company in the great outdoors. But most players will have their own preferences, and if they don’t have enough room to recruit a visiting NPC, they might want to make some space for them on their list.

How to remove a villager in LEGO Fortnite

The hub can get stuffy pretty quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to remove a villager from your village in LEGO Fortnite is by destroying the bed you have assigned them, since they cannot be part of your village without a bed to sleep in. After you’ve destroyed their bed, they will eventually leave after a couple of days and open up a spot for you to add a new NPC in their place.

You’ll want to ensure you are destroying the right bed before swinging around. You can check which villager is assigned to certain beds by approaching the bed and looking at the corresponding title that is hovering over the item. Remember, though: if one of these villagers has been asked to accompany a player on their travels, their backpack won’t be seen, and their bed will appear as vacant.

Sleep tight… for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once that corresponding bed is destroyed, you will have to rebuild a bed in your village at some point, so your new villager has a place to sleep. If not, they won’t be able to move in. Overall, there isn’t a simple option from the menu that allows you to remove villagers from your group, and you can only upgrade your village to accept five total NPCs.