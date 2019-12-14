How to complete the “Raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash sites” challenge in Fortnite Chapter 2

A new collection of challenges has shadow-launched onto Fortnite around the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, giving players the chance to grab a host of collectibles.

One of these challenges is “Raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash sites,” which has players search for multiple new areas around the map to claim as their own.

Across the map, a bunch of TIE Fighter crash sites have spawned. They can be seen through the dark smoke rising in the air. Going towards the smoke will lead the player to a crash site.

If you’re playing in Fortnite‘s solo mode and approach these areas, you will find a bunch of AI Storm Troopers that will begin to fire at you on site. Once you clear them all out, you will be given the option to change the banner at the site with your own, thus bringing you one step closer to completing the quest.

Following these steps in Team Rumble will not spawn the Storm Troopers, so be sure to do it in solos to guarantee their appearance.