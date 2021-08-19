How to play Impostors mode in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s new Impostors mode is a lot like Among Us.

The mode, which was introduced to the game on Aug. 17, pits a maximum of 10 players against each other in a submarine called The Bridge. Like in Among Us, eight players are assigned as “agents” and two as “impostors.”

The role of the agents is to complete assignments in The Bridge and keep the facility up and running like a well-oiled machine. This includes calibrating chests and llamas, repairing the Battle Bus, and delivering reports for analysis.

The ultimate goal of the impostors is to eliminate as many agents as possible and take control of The Bridge without being discovered. They can disable assignments, temporarily freezing all progress, and teleport players to escape or to cover their tracks.

Every now and again, players will have the option to “force a discussion” to check in on agents and discuss impostors. They can be called by finding an eliminated agent and reporting the incident by interacting with the discussion panel in the Bridge’s center room.

In a discussion, players can share information with each other via emotes and the new quick chat menu. This includes asking questions and accusing suspicious players. At the end of each discussion, players, both agents and imposters, will have the option to either eject someone from The Bridge or skip their vote.

To win the game, agents must complete all of the assignments or eject the two impostors.

Players can queue up for the mode with any party size and the remaining slots will be filled. Public voice chat is disabled to keep gameplay “fair and fun,” but players can still talk in party chat, use emotes, and communicate with the quick chat. They can also choose to play with a group of friends in a private lobby.