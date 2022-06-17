How to pick up weeds around Reality Saplings in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite’s map is constantly changing with new mechanics and other additions. In Chapter Three, season three, the Reality Tree has sprouted and begun to spread its roots across the Fortnite island. Players can plant the Reality Sapling seeds they get from the roots and grow their own mini Reality Tree.

One of the weekly challenges in Fortnite this season asks players to pick weeds from around the Reality Saplings. These weeds spawn around the Reality Saplings once a certain amount of time has expired. If the player only wanted to weed their own tree, they could simply check the countdown in the lower left part of the map. But you’ll need to find two different trees for the challenge.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Dot Esports

That being said, there are easier ways to find more than just your own Reality Sapling weeds. Since the Reality Saplings seeds spawn around the Reality Tree, players will be able to find a lot of saplings there. The more Reality Saplings you see, the higher chance that you’ll be able to find some weeds around them.

If you do land around the Reality Tree, be prepared to face some resistance from other players. For the same reason you’re looking for weeds, there are a lot of saplings that will spawn weapons and other gear that your enemies will be eager for. If you find a tree with weeds, clip them before you go looking for gear since that will increase the rarity of the fruit and weapons inside.