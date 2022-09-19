Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.

The most exciting change Fortnite has seen in recent years is, unquestionably, the introduction of the sliding mechanic. Introduced at the beginning of Chapter 3, sliding today is a core Fortnite mechanic that always leaves room for outplay and skill expression.

Although learning and perfecting sliding is a non-negotiable Fortnite skill, even for casual players, it can come in handy for completionists and collectors since Epic introduced a new quest with Chapter three, season three, that awards 15,000 XP once you pick up items while sliding. This quest is currently unavailable in Paradise, but there’s a chance it will make a return soon.

How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite

How to slide in Fortnite

Before we dive into explaining elaborately how to pick up items while sliding, it’s mandatory to cover the basics of sliding. Sliding in Fortnite is a relatively simple action performed by moving in either direction and pressing a pre-assigned button which is typically, the right stick on the console, or the CTRL button on the PC.

How to pick up items in Fortnite

Similar to sliding, picking up items is easy since you only have to approach the item, and again, press a pre-assigned button to pick up the item. In the case of a PC, this would normally be the E key, and when it comes to consoles, your key for picking up items is, by default, on the square.

Although both of these actions seem effortless on their own, when combined, they become a mechanically-demanding nightmare that can lead to many of us giving up before we even gave it a proper try.

The easiest method of picking up items while sliding would be to drop your items at a reasonable distance, slide by pressing the CTRL button or the right stick, and as soon as you approach the dropped items, you start pressing the E or square key. Note that you shouldn’t stack your items on a pile since you won’t be able to pick them up as quickly as needed. So, it would be best to stagger them across an imagined line but still stay mindful of your energy bar.

If you’re up for a challenge, you can apply the same tactic without prior arranging of items on the ground.

Since this is almost impossible to execute in the heat of a fight, you should, ideally, look to complete this quest during an early rotation since you’ll have all the time in the world to execute this perfectly. On top of this, if picking up all three items at the same time is too demanding for you, you can do this by picking up one item at a time.