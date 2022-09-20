Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.

While it might take some practice to use effectively, phasing through Chrome walls is a great way to get away from attackers or buy yourself some extra time. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to phase through walls and ceilings with the Chrome Splash in Fortnite.

How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

To find the Chrome Splash, you should look in the areas where Chrome has taken over the map. You can either get the throwable by searching through Chrome Chests or by hitting the Chrome trees and rocks. Once you have a Chrome Splash, throw it at any nearby wall or ceiling to turn it into Chrome. Once it’s Chromed, you can walk through a wall or jump up through the ceiling to phase through.

If a wall is already Chrome, you don’t need to splash it with the throwable, you can just phase through it as is. Another way to turn walls to Chrome is to air dash into it when you’re a Chrome blob, which will turn the wall to Chrome and phase you through it. This is a great way to get away from enemies who are coming after you when you’re Chromed.

Players will only need to phase through three walls to complete the Paradise quests. As the map is likely taken over by more Chrome, it will be easier and easier to phase through walls.